Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Given a €26.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DEQ. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche EuroShop has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €18.65 ($21.94).

Shares of DEQ stock opened at €18.90 ($22.24) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of -4.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €18.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €17.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.74. Deutsche EuroShop has a 12 month low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a 12 month high of €19.97 ($23.49).

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

