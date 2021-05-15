Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €19.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DTE has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group set a €23.80 ($28.00) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Telekom presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €21.14 ($24.87).

Shares of FRA DTE opened at €16.81 ($19.78) on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a twelve month high of €18.13 ($21.33). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €16.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of €15.36.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

