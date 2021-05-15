Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Telekom is Europe’s largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide. Through T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom’s mobile telephony subsidiary, and through other subsidiaries and investments, Deutsche Telekom serves mobile telephony customers worldwide. Deutsche Telekom offers its customers a complete range of fixed-line voice telephony products and services. “

DTEGY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Deutsche Telekom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of DTEGY stock opened at $20.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.50. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of $14.66 and a one year high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 7.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

