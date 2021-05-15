Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target upped by Northland Securities from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.62.

NYSE DVN opened at $26.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $27.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.09, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.74.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.88%.

In related news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

