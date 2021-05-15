Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 3,400 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,080 ($40.24) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,520 ($45.99) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,405.31 ($44.49).

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of LON DGE opened at GBX 3,353.50 ($43.81) on Wednesday. Diageo has a 1 year low of GBX 31.26 ($0.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,377.50 ($44.13). The stock has a market cap of £78.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,175.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,984.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,158 ($41.26) per share, for a total transaction of £8,273.96 ($10,809.98). Insiders have acquired 270 shares of company stock worth $852,288 in the last quarter.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.