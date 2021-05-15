Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Buys 21,700 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 182.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Lancaster Colony worth $5,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truehand Inc bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 825.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

NASDAQ LANC opened at $190.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 0.25. Lancaster Colony Co. has a one year low of $142.10 and a one year high of $193.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.91.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $357.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.65 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is presently 60.85%.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

