Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $39.97 Million Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 35.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 217,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,810 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $39,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,946,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,667,000 after purchasing an additional 525,152 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 681,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,521,000 after purchasing an additional 403,108 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 403,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,561,000 after purchasing an additional 213,594 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,462,000 after purchasing an additional 162,479 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $202.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $118.73 and a one year high of $210.18.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

AAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $227.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.35.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

