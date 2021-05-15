Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 16.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.1% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.4% in the first quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Novartis stock opened at $88.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.67. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $77.04 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

