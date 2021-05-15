Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,465 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $19,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 25.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 25.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 120,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Perrigo by 34.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Perrigo by 3,408.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 37,391 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Perrigo by 5.6% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 366,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,843,000 after purchasing an additional 19,487 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $45.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $38.20 and a 1 year high of $58.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -764.21, a P/E/G ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.91.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.82%.

In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.29 per share, with a total value of $103,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,528.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PRGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Perrigo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

