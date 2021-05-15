Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,639 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 784,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,639 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.61% of LivaNova worth $57,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $84.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.69. LivaNova PLC has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $90.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 0.80.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

LIVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of LivaNova from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

