Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DGII. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Digi International from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $25.50 price objective on shares of Digi International in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded Digi International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Digi International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Digi International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.19.
DGII stock opened at $18.17 on Wednesday. Digi International has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $25.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Digi International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Digi International by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digi International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Digi International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Digi International by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Digi International Company Profile
Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.
See Also: When is a capital gain realized?
Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.