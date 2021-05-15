Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DGII. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Digi International from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $25.50 price objective on shares of Digi International in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded Digi International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Digi International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Digi International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.19.

DGII stock opened at $18.17 on Wednesday. Digi International has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $25.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Digi International had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $77.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Digi International will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Digi International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Digi International by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digi International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Digi International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Digi International by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

