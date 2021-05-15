Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.500-6.550 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion-$4.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.33 billion.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.88. 555,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.78 and its 200 day moving average is $140.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 69.77%.

Several analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $163.47.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 9,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.54, for a total value of $1,455,420.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,420.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $234,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at $99,333,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,574 shares of company stock worth $39,164,768 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

