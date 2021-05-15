Digitalcoin Market Capitalization Tops $828,089.21 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last week, Digitalcoin has traded down 44.6% against the US dollar. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $828,089.21 and approximately $319.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,256.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,923.23 or 0.07964922 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,242.06 or 0.02521621 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $313.86 or 0.00637190 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $104.21 or 0.00211558 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.12 or 0.00887442 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.71 or 0.00677497 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.11 or 0.00599136 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006917 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,354,563 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

