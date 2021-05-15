DigitalNote (XDN) Price Tops $0.0060 on Top Exchanges

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 14th. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalNote has a market cap of $29.53 million and approximately $459,540.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DigitalNote has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $413.72 or 0.00822978 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000298 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 113.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,041,341,241 coins and its circulating supply is 4,894,240,401 coins. The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

