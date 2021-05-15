Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Issues Earnings Results

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $5.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dillard’s had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Dillard’s stock traded up $23.23 on Friday, reaching $125.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,200,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,934. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.48. Dillard’s has a 1 year low of $22.38 and a 1 year high of $129.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.39%.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $45,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,698. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DDS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

