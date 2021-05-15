Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,779,364 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 188,630 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $164,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 92,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $51.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.59.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $62.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.93 and a fifty-two week high of $68.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $106,660.00. Also, Director Robert I. Toll sold 318,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $18,299,433.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,420,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,747,154.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 872,178 shares of company stock valued at $48,118,996 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.