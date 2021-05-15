Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 288,973 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,022,449 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 288,973 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $169,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12,312.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 993 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DKS. Barclays boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stephens restated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.05.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,168,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,981,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,647 shares in the company, valued at $22,162,024.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,878 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $87.96 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $91.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.30%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

