Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Stock Holdings Boosted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) by 2,556.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,460 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAI. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2,721.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after purchasing an additional 258,880 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 23,142.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 81,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 80,998 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 174.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 77,186 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 62,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 89,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 37,795 shares in the last quarter.

DFAI opened at $29.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.72. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.77.

