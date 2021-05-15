Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Diversified Royalty had a positive return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 18.60%.

OTCMKTS:BEVFF opened at $2.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.61 million, a PE ratio of -41.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Diversified Royalty has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $2.12.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BEVFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Diversified Royalty from $2.60 to $2.85 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Diversified Royalty from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

