DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNP. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 31.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David J. Vitale acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DNP opened at $10.29 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $11.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

