Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Trading Down 5.3% Following Weak Earnings

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)’s share price traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $47.21 and last traded at $47.33. 1,612 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 83,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.99.

The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10).

Get Docebo alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DCBO. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Docebo from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Docebo from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Docebo in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Docebo from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Docebo during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Docebo by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Docebo in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Docebo during the 4th quarter worth $350,000.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.02.

About Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.