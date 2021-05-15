Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Price Target Increased to C$95.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Docebo (TSE:DCBO) had its target price lifted by ATB Capital from C$85.00 to C$95.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DCBO. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$100.00 to C$75.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. CIBC cut their target price on Docebo from C$98.00 to C$83.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Docebo has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$76.20.

DCBO stock opened at C$58.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$58.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$62.46. The stock has a market cap of C$1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.12. Docebo has a 1-year low of C$20.38 and a 1-year high of C$86.64.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

