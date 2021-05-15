DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) COO Sells $2,567,120.85 in Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at $42,242,469.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

DOCU stock opened at $187.08 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.21 and a 12 month high of $290.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.15. The stock has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of -158.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $367,316,000. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 491.0% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,138,000 after buying an additional 1,473,000 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,499,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,378,000 after buying an additional 1,017,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,586,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,094,000 after purchasing an additional 994,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. DocuSign has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.64.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.