Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) COO Sells $1,539,030.00 in Stock

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) COO Russell J. Weiner sold 3,538 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $1,539,030.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,420,555. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Russell J. Weiner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total transaction of $2,858,550.00.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $427.29 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $447.50. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $383.21.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.61 million. On average, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DPZ. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.93.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,330,918,000 after acquiring an additional 37,109 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $539,274,000 after acquiring an additional 675,466 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $433,410,000 after acquiring an additional 149,584 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,087,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $399,858,000 after acquiring an additional 41,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,431,000 after acquiring an additional 151,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

