Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) PT Lowered to C$1.75 at Cormark

Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) had its price objective trimmed by Cormark from C$2.05 to C$1.75 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Drone Delivery Canada from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Drone Delivery Canada stock opened at C$1.22 on Friday. Drone Delivery Canada has a 1-year low of C$0.58 and a 1-year high of C$2.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 12.67 and a quick ratio of 12.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$256.28 million and a PE ratio of -15.84.

Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$0.20 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Drone Delivery Canada will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Drone Delivery Canada

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements commercial drone-based logistics systems in Canada. The company offers logistics solutions, which includes proprietary software system, and hardware and professional services for cargo delivery process from depot to depot. It serves communities, courier services, retail, ecommerce, mining, oil and gas, healthcare and pharmaceutical, government, military, shore-to-ship, and construction customers.

