Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) PT Lowered to C$1.75 at Cormark

Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) had its price objective trimmed by Cormark from C$2.05 to C$1.75 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Drone Delivery Canada from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday.
Shares of Drone Delivery Canada stock opened at C$1.22 on Friday. Drone Delivery Canada has a 1-year low of C$0.58 and a 1-year high of C$2.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 12.67 and a quick ratio of 12.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$256.28 million and a PE ratio of -15.84.
About Drone Delivery Canada
Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements commercial drone-based logistics systems in Canada. The company offers logistics solutions, which includes proprietary software system, and hardware and professional services for cargo delivery process from depot to depot. It serves communities, courier services, retail, ecommerce, mining, oil and gas, healthcare and pharmaceutical, government, military, shore-to-ship, and construction customers.
Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Drone Delivery Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drone Delivery Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.