Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.14-0.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $202-204 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $197.18 million.Dynatrace also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 0.590-0.620 EPS.

Shares of Dynatrace stock traded up $2.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.68. 1,499,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161,306. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.70. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.22.

In other news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 99,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $5,018,288.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,470,696.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $48,230.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,541,056.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 233,500 shares of company stock worth $12,087,468. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

