Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.140-0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $202 million-$204 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $197.04 million.Dynatrace also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 0.590-0.620 EPS.

Shares of DT traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,499,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,306. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dynatrace has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $56.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.70.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DT. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.22.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $2,987,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,992,669.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 99,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $5,018,288.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 168,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,470,696.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,500 shares of company stock worth $12,087,468 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.