Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.14-0.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $202-204 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $197.18 million.Dynatrace also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 0.590-0.620 EPS.

NYSE DT traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.68. 1,499,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161,306. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.70. Dynatrace has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dynatrace from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.22.

In other Dynatrace news, Director James K. Lines sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,378,261.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $48,230.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,541,056.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,087,468 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

