Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 21st

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st.

Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend by 23.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Dynex Capital stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $19.31. 416,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,491. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day moving average is $18.36. Dynex Capital has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $20.41. The firm has a market cap of $596.29 million, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 155.15% and a return on equity of 15.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dynex Capital will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jonestrading increased their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Dynex Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

In other Dynex Capital news, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 1,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.35 per share, for a total transaction of $30,002.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,061,482.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

