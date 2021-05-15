e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on ELF. Piper Sandler raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of ELF stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,650. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.81 and a 200 day moving average of $24.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 151.90 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $31.29.

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 5,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $145,752.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,731.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $2,001,546.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 511,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,120.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 460,492 shares of company stock worth $13,107,521 over the last three months. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $882,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth $551,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $6,824,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $474,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth $470,000. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

