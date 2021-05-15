E.On (FRA:EOAN) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €10.40 ($12.24) target price on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.65) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on E.On and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €10.90 ($12.82).

Get E.On alerts:

Shares of E.On stock opened at €10.59 ($12.46) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €9.19. E.On has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.