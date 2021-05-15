E.On’s (EONGY) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their underweight rating on shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

EONGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded E.On from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded E.On from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group cut E.On from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of EONGY stock opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.36. E.On has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.05.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.03 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that E.On will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.406 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from E.On’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. This represents a yield of 3.45%. E.On’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.67%.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

