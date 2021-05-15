Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $170.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Eagle Materials traded as high as $153.18 and last traded at $152.82, with a volume of 1709 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $150.16.

EXP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.50.

In related news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,924 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.77, for a total transaction of $485,673.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,950.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total value of $1,364,986.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,872,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,331 shares of company stock valued at $2,676,060. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 0.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 19.1% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 67.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

