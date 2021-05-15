Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ECC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th.

Eagle Point Credit has a payout ratio of 84.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.4%.

NYSE:ECC opened at $13.51 on Friday. Eagle Point Credit has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $13.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.19.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $14.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on Eagle Point Credit from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

