Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Trading Down 4.3%

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)’s share price fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.12 and last traded at $9.14. 5,034 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 360,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ESTE. Zacks Investment Research raised Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Earthstone Energy from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $740.71 million, a P/E ratio of -37.72 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.97.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,599.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 21.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

