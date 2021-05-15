Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.250-8.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EMN shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Tudor Pickering cut Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.23.

NYSE EMN traded up $1.40 on Friday, hitting $128.99. The stock had a trading volume of 454,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,857. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.53 and a 200-day moving average of $106.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $59.26 and a 52-week high of $129.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

In related news, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,586,088.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $3,963,726.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,306 shares of company stock worth $27,057,684 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

