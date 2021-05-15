Eaton (NYSE:ETN) PT Raised to $158.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $140.00 to $158.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.29.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of ETN opened at $148.16 on Tuesday. Eaton has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $149.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.16.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 53.62%.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,994 shares of company stock worth $7,031,994. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Eaton by 605.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.