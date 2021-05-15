ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) PT Raised to $11.00

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its price objective upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 60.82% from the company’s current price.

ECNCF has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ECN Capital from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ECN Capital from $8.25 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ECN Capital from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on ECN Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.32.

Shares of ECNCF opened at $6.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average is $5.62. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $7.13.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

