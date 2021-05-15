Edgewell Personal Care Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 3,241 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 591% compared to the average daily volume of 469 call options.

EPC opened at $43.50 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $45.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.37.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northern Trust Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,811,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,928,000 after buying an additional 2,725,228 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,323,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,554,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,340,000 after purchasing an additional 631,664 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,391,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,957,000 after purchasing an additional 265,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.