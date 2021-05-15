Edgewell Personal Care Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 3,241 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 591% compared to the average daily volume of 469 call options.
EPC opened at $43.50 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $45.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.37.
Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northern Trust Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,811,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,928,000 after buying an additional 2,725,228 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,323,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,554,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,340,000 after purchasing an additional 631,664 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,391,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,957,000 after purchasing an additional 265,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.
About Edgewell Personal Care
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
