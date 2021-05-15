Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 54.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 84.5% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

NYSE:EIX opened at $58.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.98, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. Edison International has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $66.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.95.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 56.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EIX. TheStreet lowered Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.