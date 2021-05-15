Egretia (EGT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $9.98 Million

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 14th. In the last week, Egretia has traded 28.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Egretia has a total market capitalization of $18.33 million and $9.98 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Egretia coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Egretia alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00092929 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 55.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003387 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00019737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $590.65 or 0.01169858 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00067595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.19 or 0.00115251 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00063347 BTC.

About Egretia

Egretia (EGT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 coins. The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io . Egretia’s official website is egretia.io . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Egretia

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Egretia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Egretia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.