Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.10 Per Share, G.Research Forecasts

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) – Equities researchers at G.Research reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Elanco Animal Health in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now anticipates that the company will earn $2.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.15. G.Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. G.Research also issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s FY2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ELAN. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.46.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $34.80 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $18.58 and a 1 year high of $34.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.58. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider R David Hoover bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 121,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 30,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.