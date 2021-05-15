Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.000-1.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.68 billion-$4.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.60 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.220-0.270 EPS.

ELAN stock opened at $34.80 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $18.58 and a 1 year high of $34.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.05, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ELAN. G.Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.46.

In other news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,525 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at $541,369.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider R David Hoover bought 25,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

