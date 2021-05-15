Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Upgraded to Buy by Gabelli

Gabelli upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

ELAN has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.46.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $34.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of -61.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.38 and a 200-day moving average of $30.58. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $18.58 and a one year high of $34.94.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider R David Hoover purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,182.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 67,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 23,545 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 231.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 231,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after buying an additional 161,567 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,090,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 78,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 951,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,190,000 after buying an additional 22,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

