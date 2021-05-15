Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on July 15th

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of TSE:EFN opened at C$14.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.80, a current ratio of 9.68 and a quick ratio of 9.32. Element Fleet Management has a 1-year low of C$7.93 and a 1-year high of C$15.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.28.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$247.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$231.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EFN. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Element Fleet Management from a “reduce” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.00.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.