Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) PT Raised to C$17.50 at Raymond James

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$14.50 to C$17.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cormark upgraded shares of Element Fleet Management from a reduce rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Element Fleet Management from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Element Fleet Management currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.00.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Shares of TSE:EFN opened at C$14.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.80, a current ratio of 9.68 and a quick ratio of 9.32. Element Fleet Management has a one year low of C$7.93 and a one year high of C$15.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.07 billion and a PE ratio of 25.27.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$247.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$231.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.43%.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.