Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Boosted by Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 53.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $732,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 41,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 302,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,484,000 after purchasing an additional 19,253 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $196.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $218.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.80. The firm has a market cap of $188.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 56.29%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Cowen increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

