Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 492.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock opened at $196.21 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.11 and its 200 day moving average is $178.80. The firm has a market cap of $188.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.29%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.75.

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 1,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

