Ellevest Inc. Boosts Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 502.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of MO opened at $50.28 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.29. The company has a market cap of $93.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.67, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.