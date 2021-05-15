Ellevest Inc. Decreases Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Ellevest Inc. lessened its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 52.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in STERIS by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in STERIS by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 176,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in STERIS by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $197.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.65. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $146.12 and a 12 month high of $216.74.

In related news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STERIS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.80.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

